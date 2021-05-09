CarLotz (LOTZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $7.07 on Friday. CarLotz has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57.

LOTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

