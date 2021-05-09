CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $186-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.91 million.CarGurus also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.230-0.250 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CARG stock traded up $3.27 on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,368. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,286,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,432,110.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,576. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

