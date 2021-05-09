CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. CareTrust REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.460-1.480 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,859. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 77.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

