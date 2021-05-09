CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Raymond James

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CDNA. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of CDNA opened at $77.71 on Thursday. CareDx has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.01.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $733,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 419,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,753,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Insiders have sold 60,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

