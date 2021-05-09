Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

CATM opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, EVP Aimie Marie Killeen sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $74,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Terry sold 26,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,021,377.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,465. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CATM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

