Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Announces Earnings Results

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Cardiovascular Systems updated its Q4 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.47. 358,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15.

CSII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

