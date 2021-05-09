Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 778,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,623. The company has a market capitalization of $356.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

In other news, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $74,107.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Brancaccio bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,325 shares of company stock worth $128,209. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

