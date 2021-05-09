Carclo (LON:CAR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.13

Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.13 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.72). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 2,096,599 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.13. The company has a market cap of £40.38 million and a PE ratio of -6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Carclo (LON:CAR)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

