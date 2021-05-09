Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot Sells 612,192 Shares of Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$3,338,221.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,253,648.18.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$6.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.07. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CS. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Capstone Mining to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$5.65 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.60.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.