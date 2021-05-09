CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of CL stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,963 shares of company stock worth $7,256,706. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

