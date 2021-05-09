CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $421,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $504.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $487.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $271.91 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

