CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,452 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $47.03 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

