CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 88 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,218,000 after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,631,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,713,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.21.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $713.45 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $693.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $706.08.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,967,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

