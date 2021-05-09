Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.35

Shares of Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.35 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 90.80 ($1.19). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15), with a volume of 26,273 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Capital & Regional from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £98.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.35.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

