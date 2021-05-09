Capital One Financial Comments on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FANG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after acquiring an additional 332,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after buying an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after buying an additional 350,151 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

