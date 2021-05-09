Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Cerus Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cerus in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year.

Get Cerus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. Cerus has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $187,131.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $997,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cerus by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,394,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,499,000 after buying an additional 2,291,045 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,281,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth about $8,674,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cerus by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,029,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cerus by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,166,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 459,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.