Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$46.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNQ. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.21.

TSE CNQ opened at C$41.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.77 and a 1-year high of C$41.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.1799999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total transaction of C$69,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,273,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$84,791,740.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,875 shares of company stock worth $3,342,743.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

