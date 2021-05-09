Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 25th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.21.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$41.70 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.1799999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total value of C$2,322,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,290,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,661,686.08. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,875 shares of company stock worth $3,342,743.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

