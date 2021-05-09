Canaccord Genuity Raises ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target to $110.00

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. ICF International has a twelve month low of $51.48 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.08.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. ICF International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,247 over the last three months. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,491,000 after buying an additional 63,635 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ICF International in the first quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICF International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

