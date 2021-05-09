Canaccord Genuity Boosts Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to $195.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.38.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

CDNAF opened at $164.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.35. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of $66.65 and a 52 week high of $164.33.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.