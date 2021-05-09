Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Sells $172,383.03 in Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $172,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $7,450,372.50.

On Monday, April 26th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $6,545,661.12.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,059,199.71.

On Monday, March 15th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $5,105,677.23.

On Thursday, February 11th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $4,267,381.24.

On Monday, February 8th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $14,053,971.96.

NYSE:CWH opened at $46.34 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 26.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 566.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

