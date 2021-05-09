Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CMBM traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.61. 402,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,774. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,861,666.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,069.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMBM shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.