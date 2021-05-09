Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. 223,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,536. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05.

CLXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

