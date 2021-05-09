Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%.

NASDAQ:CLXT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.34. 223,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,536. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. Calyxt has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $161.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Calyxt alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.