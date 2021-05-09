Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $5.72. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 2,109 shares.

The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 15.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $456.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.73.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

