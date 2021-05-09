Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.74. Cadence Design Systems posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cadence Design Systems.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,075,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $11,637,084.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 267,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after buying an additional 324,117 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,482,000 after purchasing an additional 100,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.77.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.