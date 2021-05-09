Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT stock opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cabot has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,068,000 after purchasing an additional 183,682 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cabot by 73.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cabot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.