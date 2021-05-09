Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $325.69 million and approximately $96.85 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.26 or 0.00588499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,675,709,100 coins and its circulating supply is 1,428,424,169 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

