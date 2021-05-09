Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on BZZUY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $13.40 on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.