BUZZCoin Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $98.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

