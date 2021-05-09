Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.35.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $331.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.03 and a 1 year high of $331.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

