Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BZLFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

BZLFY stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.13. 7,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,254. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $36.02.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

