Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

