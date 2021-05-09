Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 590 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average is $100.13. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $100.58.

