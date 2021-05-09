Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 314 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,740,000 after buying an additional 288,565 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,599,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after buying an additional 59,606 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,997,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,808,000 after buying an additional 34,793 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $144.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.38. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $117.37 and a twelve month high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

