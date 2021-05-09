Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 101 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

S&P Global stock opened at $390.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.08 and a 1-year high of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

