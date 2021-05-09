Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.68. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

