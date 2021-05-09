Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.8% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,658,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,161,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,470,000 after purchasing an additional 104,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $220.20 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.38 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

