Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,020 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.42 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.50 and a 200 day moving average of $135.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

