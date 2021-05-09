Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 392 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in General Mills by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $59.18. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.