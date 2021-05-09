BSC Station Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.35 Million (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, BSC Station has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular exchanges. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $24.91 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BSC Station alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00069231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.02 or 0.00250711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.61 or 0.01195295 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00031202 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.21 or 0.00778533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,683.40 or 1.00418866 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSC Station using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSC Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSC Station and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.