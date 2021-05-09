Bryan, Garnier & Co Initiates Coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)

Equities research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TKAYY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TKAYY opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

