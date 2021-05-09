Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bruker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Bruker stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. Bruker has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

