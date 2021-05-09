BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE BRT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.27. 20,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,986. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. Equities analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

