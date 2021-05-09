Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.19 Million

Brokerages predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce $73.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.18 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $70.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $291.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.90 million to $294.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $298.55 million, with estimates ranging from $296.21 million to $300.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $16.90. 197,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

