Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

BBU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

BBU stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,252,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

