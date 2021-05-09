Brokers Set Expectations for Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

OMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

OMP opened at $23.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $791.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.19 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.