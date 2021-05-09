Brokers Offer Predictions for Surgalign Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surgalign in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million.

SRGA has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surgalign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. Surgalign has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRGA. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

