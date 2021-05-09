Brokers Issue Forecasts for American Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

AFG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

NYSE AFG opened at $128.70 on Friday. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 155,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

