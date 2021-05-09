Brokerages Set InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target at $11.57

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IFRX shares. Guggenheim raised shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,609,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in InflaRx by 63.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 238,838 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 173,361 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

IFRX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,409. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

